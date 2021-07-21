India, Pakistan Armies Share Sweets Along Loc in Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Eid-al-Adha (Pic Credit: IANS /Twitter )

New Delhi, July 21: On the occasion of Eid, India and Pakistan armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Indian Army says that it was done as "a gesture for promoting Peace, Harmony and Compassion in the true spirit of the festival". Eid-ul-Adha 2021 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to People on Eid-ul-Zuha

Armies of both the countries exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar and Kupwara. The armies also exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district.

See Pics:

On the occasion of #Eid, India & Pakistan armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at the Line of Control in #JammuandKashmir on Wednesday. The #IndianArmy says that it was done as "a gesture for promoting Peace, Harmony & Compassion in the true spirit of the festival". pic.twitter.com/RBO0iVWObC — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 21, 2021

The event has been held when both the Armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on the Line of Control.

The ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence building measure in the backdrop of ongoing ceasefire between both the countries

Also at international border, the troops of Border Security Force and men of Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets. The troops met at Hiranager, Samba, Ramgarh, RS Pura, Arnia and Pargwal Sectors of International Border of Jammu.

A BSF spokesperson said that exchange of sweets also took place at joint check post at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The force looks after around 2,290 kilometer International Border between two countries that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan up to Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).