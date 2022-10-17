Mumbai, October 17: After getting the much awaited 4 percent hike, there seems to be more good news coming for Central government employees. After 7th pay, the DA of employees who come under the 6th and 5th pay commission has been increased. According to reports, the DA of Central government employees who were receiving salaries under the 6th pay and 5th pay commission has been increased.

A decision regrading the same was made on October 12 by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) of the Finance Ministry. As the official memorandum, the Centre has increased the DA of government employees and autonomous bodies who withdraw salaries under the 6th pay commission. The Centre has increased the DA of the employees under the 6th pay from the previous 203 percent to 212 per cent of the basic pay. If reports are to be believed, the revised DA rate will comes into effect on July 1, 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Chhattisgarh Government Announces 5% Hike in Dearness Allowance for State Employees.

On the other hand, the Centre has increased the DA of employees under the 5th pay was increased to 396 percent from the existing 381 percent. The official memorandum by the Department of Expenditure said that the new rate of DA will is effective from July 1, 2022. It must be noted that the DA hike for employees under the 6th and 5th pay commission comes after the Dearness Allowance was increased for the 7th pay employees.

How Much Salary Will Increase After the Latest DA Hike?

Central government employees must remember that the DA is calculated on the basic pay. So, if an employee's basic pay is Rs 43,000 per month then the employee is drawing a salary as per the 6th pay commission. Going by the DA hike, employees will receive a DA hike of 4 percent after the Centre hiked the DA to 212 percent which means an employee will receive a hike of Rs 3,870. 7th Pay Commission: From Bonus Ahead of Diwali 2022 to DR Hike, Check All Latest News Updates.

Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees and pensioners under the 7th pay commission was increased from 34 percent to 38 percent. The Centre has announced the 4 percent DA hike on September 28, 2022.

