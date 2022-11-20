Delhi, November 20: As the central government employees are waiting for 18-month DA arrears, there is another good news for death. The Department of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) has modified the rules for the entitlement of wards in private hospitals empanelled under CGHS. The ward entitlement would now be in accordance with the Basic Pay drawn by the Central Government officer as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Central Government employees who have Basic Pay above Rs 50,500 would be entitled to Private wards of private hospitals empanelled under CGHS. Employees receiving up to Rs 36,500 as Basic Pay would be entitled to General wards in private hospitals. Also, employees having Basic Pay between Rs 36,501 to Rs 50,500 would be eligible to semi-private wards. 7th Pay Commission: New Year 2023 Could Bring More Cheers To Central Government Employees, DA Hike May Happen Again

“In partial modification to this Ministry’s O.M. of even number dated 9th January 2017, the undersigned is directed to say that entitlement of wards in private hospitals empanelled under CGHS as contained in Para 3(B8) of the O.M. ibid stands revised,” the DHFW said in an Office Memorandum dated 28th October 2022. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Maharashtra Government Approves 6% Hike in DA for MSRTC Employees

The DHFW said that ward entitlement would come into effect from 28th October 2022, subject to the below limits:

Up to Rs 36,500 – General

Rs 36,501 to Rs 50,500 – Semi-Private

Above Rs. 50,500 – Private

In another good news for Central Government Employees, the provision of having House Building Advance (HBA) at 7.1% interest has been extended till 31st March 2023. The current HBA is provided as per the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission.

The house building advance for central government employees was available at simple interest rate of 7.9 per cent till 31st March 2022.

