Mumbai, November 18: The Central government employees are likely to receive a DA hike again in January 2023, according to the reports. This update comes amid a wait to receive news about the fitment factor hike and HRA hike. Reportedly, centre may again hike the dearness allowance of the government employees ahead of the new year as a gift.

If the DA is raised by 4 percent, then the basic salary of government employees will rise by Rs 720 per month. And then the maximum basic salary will be raised to Rs 2276 per month on average. The hike may take place in March 2023. If a 4 percent DA hike is approved, then the dearness allowance will increase from the current 38 percent to 42 percent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Maharashtra Government Approves 6% Hike in DA for MSRTC Employees.

On September 28, 2022, the Union government, as part of a series of cabinet decisions, announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) from 34 percent to 38 percent for central government employees. The Department of Expenditure (DoE) issued an office memorandum notifying the revision in DA on October 3, 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Government Employees of This Municipal Corporation, Salary To Be Hiked Under 7th CPC.

On account of this hike, the additional financial implications increased estimated at Rs.6,591.36 crore per annum; and Rs.4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e., for a period of 8 months from July 2022 to February 2023), the Press Information Bureau stated in a press release issued on September 28, 2022.

