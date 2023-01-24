Mumbai, January 24: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission, who are eagerly awaiting news of Fitment factor hike, DA arrears among others have their hopes pinned on the Union Budget. The Union Budget, which will be Narendra Modi-led government's last budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections could bring some respite to central government employees.

According to a report in DNA, the Centre is expected to take decisions on Dearness Allowance hike, DA Arrears and Fitment Factory among others. If reports are to be believed, a decision on the pending demands of government employees is likely to be taken after the Union Budget is presented on February 1. 7th Pay Commission Good News: This State Approves DA Hike by 2.73%.

The first and foremost decision that the Centre could consider is the fitment factor raise. Since a long time, Central government employees under 7th CPC have been demanding a hike in fitment factor. The government employees want the Centre to raise the fitment factor hike from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If approved, the salary of a central government employees could receive a huge boost.

Besides fitment factor hike, the Centre is also expected to raise the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees under the 7th pay commission recommendation. Every year, DA and DR are hiked twice. In September 2022, the Centre raised the DA by 4 percent, thereby taking dearness allowance to 38 percent from 34 percent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Announce DA Hike After January 31? Dearness Allowance To Increase by 3%? Check Latest Updates Here.

As per the AICPI data, Central government employees could receive a DA hike of 3 to 5 percent. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Meanwhile, government employees are yet to receive their pending 18 months DA arrears. The government is expected to take a call on DA arrears too after the Union Budget.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).