New Delhi, November 16: The Central Government has officially approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, triggering fresh anticipation among lakhs of central government employees, especially those recruited through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). With posts such as Income Tax Officers, CPO Sub-Inspectors, Auditors, Accountants, MTS, CHSL, and Railway staff forming the backbone of central services, the next salary revision is being watched closely.

According to the government’s announcement, the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from 1 January 2026. The committee will have 18 months to submit its recommendations, placing the final report around 2027. Headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission also includes Prof. Pulak Ghosh (part-time member) and Pankaj Jain (member-secretary). It will review pay scales, allowances, pensions, and overall employee benefits. 8th Pay Commission: How Pension Hike Will Be Calculated for Retired Central Government Employees and What Factors Will Decide the Final Increase.

SSC employees are especially impacted because SSC is one of India’s largest recruitment bodies, covering CHSL, CGL, CPO, MTS, Railway Group-D, CGDA offices, and numerous ministries under the current 7th CPC structure. Their existing basic pay ranges between INR 18,000 (Level 1) and INR 35,400 (Level 6), along with DA, HRA, TA, and departmental allowances. A Level 1 employee currently receives around INR 25,000–27,000 in hand. 8th Pay Commission: AIDEF Slams Centre for Excluding Pensioners, Seeks Revision of Terms of Reference.

Early discussions indicate a possible fitment factor between 1.7 and 2.4, with a likely 20–35% salary increase after DA merger.

Expected 2026 Salaries (Indicative):

• Level 1–2 (MTS, LDC, CHSL, Group-D): Current INR 28,000–32,000; Expected INR 36,000–42,000

• Auditor/Accountant: Current INR 42,000–48,000; Expected INR 54,000–64,000

• SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (Level 6): Current INR 50,000–58,000; Expected INR 65,000–78,000

Overall, the 8th Pay Commission promises meaningful but balanced hikes across SSC posts. Final figures, however, will depend on the commission’s detailed report and the government’s final approval.

