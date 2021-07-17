New Delhi, July 17: It is necessary to link Aadhaar card with PF account to withdraw funds or transfer funds from your EPF. Therefore, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended the PAN-PF linking or linking of Aadhaar (UIDAI) number with Universal Account Number (UAN). In this article, we will tell you online and offline ways to link Aadhaar card with PF account. EPF Account: What is Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme? Here Are 5 Benefits of PF Account.

The UMANG app lets you link Aadhaar card with UAN. You can link the Aadhaar number with your PF account on the official website of EPFO - www.epfindia.gov.in. You can also link your PF account with Aadhaar offline. Scroll down to know online and offline ways to link Aadhaar card and PF account. How to Withdraw PF Money Online; Check Step by Step Process to Withdraw Your Provident Fund From EPFO Unified Member Portal.

How to Link Aadhaar Card With PF Account Via UMANG App:

Download the UMANG application on your mobile Open the app and click on the EPFO link Click on the "eKYC Services" tab Click on "Aadhaar seeding" option Enter your UAN number Fill in your Aadhaar card details You will receive One Time Password (OTP) on mobile number registered with UAN. Verify by using OTP. Your Aadhaar will get linked to your UAN number or PF account

Steps to Link Aadhaar With UAN at epfindia.gov.in

Go to EPFO's website- www.epfindia.gov.in Click on "eKYC Portal" on homepage Click on "Link UAN Aadhaar" After this, an OTP will be sent to your UAN-registered mobile number and you need to verify it. Enter Aadhaar card or UIDAI number. Another OTP will be sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile/email. Verify OTP and then your UAN will be linked to Aadhaar.

You can also link your PF account with Aadhaar card in offline mode. For this, you will have to visit the EPFO branch and fill up the "Aadhaar Seeding Application Form." Submit the application with self-attested copies of your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar card. Post verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account.

