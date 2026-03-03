Lucknow, March 3: A 38-year-old man, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, was discovered dead on Sunday morning inside the deep freezer of a veg biryani outlet. The grisly discovery was made in the Bakshi Ka Talab area of the city, sending shockwaves through the local community located directly across from GCRG College.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Pal. His body was recovered from a shop that is described by authorities as a temporary tin structure. Notably, the outlet lacks a formal gate and the deep freezer in which the body was found was reportedly disconnected from any power source at the time of the discovery.

Mystery Shrouds Discovery of Body in Lucknow Biryani Shop

Police officials stated that the shop owner, identified as Ajay, discovered the remains when he arrived at the premises to collect certain supplies. The shop had reportedly been closed for three days prior to the incident. Initial observations by the investigators suggest that there were no apparent external injuries on the body of Vijay Pal, making the cause of death a subject of intense investigation.

Law enforcement officers managed to identify the victim through his Aadhaar card and mobile phone, which were found at the scene. A peculiar detail emerged during the preliminary sweep of the area, as investigators found one of the slippers belonging to the deceased on a street corner near the college, while the second was located inside the temporary shop.

Police Await Post-Mortem Results in Deep Freezer Death Case

The authorities are currently in contact with the family members of the deceased to piece together his final movements. While the shop is a rudimentary structure with three tin walls, the circumstances under which Vijay Pal entered the freezer remain unknown. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine if any foul play was involved or if the death was accidental.

