New Delhi, March 2: Indian residents can now download their official Aadhaar card directly on WhatsApp without visiting the UIDAI website. The Government of India has enabled this facility through the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, integrated with DigiLocker, making the process quick, secure, and user friendly.

Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, Aadhaar is a crucial identity document required for banking, SIM cards, government schemes, and other essential services. With this WhatsApp based system, users can access a digitally signed, password protected PDF copy of their Aadhaar card anytime, anywhere. How To Download Aadhaar Card: Know Step-by-Step Guide for E-Aadhaar.

How to Download Aadhaar Card via WhatsApp

Follow these simple steps to get your Aadhaar PDF instantly:

Save the official MyGov Helpdesk WhatsApp number: +91 9013151515.

Open WhatsApp and send “Hi” or “Namaste” to start the chat.

Select “DigiLocker Services” from the options provided.

If you do not have a DigiLocker account, create one via the website or app and link it with your Aadhaar.

Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number when prompted.

Verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Choose “Aadhaar Card” from the list of available documents.

Receive your Aadhaar card instantly as a PDF file within the WhatsApp chat.

Key Benefits of Aadhaar Download on WhatsApp

No need to log in to the UIDAI portal

No CAPTCHA or complicated passwords

OTP based secure verification

Digitally signed and legally valid document

24/7 availability

The mobile number used must be linked to both Aadhaar and DigiLocker for successful verification. The downloaded PDF carries the same validity as a printed Aadhaar card. How to Change Your Home Address Using the New Aadhaar App: Complete Step-by-Step Guide.

Secure and Hassle Free Digital Access

This WhatsApp based Aadhaar download service is designed to reduce queues at physical centres and improve digital access for millions of users across India. By integrating WhatsApp with DigiLocker, the government has simplified identity document management, especially for those who may not be comfortable navigating websites.

With round the clock availability and strong digital verification, this initiative marks a major step toward more accessible and citizen centric public services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).