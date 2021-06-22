Josh Horowitz | The Toronto Stock Exchange traded company (TSXV:AKMY.V) seems like the only player that can break the 9% ceiling of recycled plastics in the world. With such a power, comes great responsibility – and usually also - great opportunities.

One of the darkest non-secrets in the sustainability market is that plastics recycling is not a real business. It resembles more of a paid charity for harboring a hot potato that nobody wants. Low to impossible profit margins, lack of meaningful government support and general indifference to the issue by the rest of us, all these ‘help’ to perpetuate plastics recycling as the maple-leaf of our collective shame - but nothing more.

Enter Alkemy. A group of billionaire tycoons who decided they care enough to invest millions in developing plastics recycling that works. It works because the method delivers a whopping 30%-50% EBITA per metric ton of recycled plastic bags vs. the negligible and wishful industry 8%-15% standard. With these margins, Alkemy can both save the planet while making investors and countries richer in the process. Everybody wins.

But the issue is that there is only one Alkemy.

There is no more doubt that their tech is beyond important. It is the building block that any waste-management or plastic product production platform wants and needs to make profits and stop producing new plastic waste. Historically, in such situations, there was a short route leading to strategic collaborations and M&A deals between the ‘Alkemy’s of the world and world industry giants. The M&A markets are hot for plastics recycling couples’ therapy. With the recent acquisition of PureCycle that produces ultra-pure recycled polypropylene (UPRP) with similar properties to virgin plastic, Roth CH, as other capital markets players have opened the season on strategic alliances and potential mergers.

Alkemy has been announcing some heavyweights joining their board recently, all with capital markets and global industry ties. If history is of any indication for our future, then all the signs are there and all the stars are aligned for a significant strategic deal to pave the way for Alkemy to become a truly global solution for our plastic waste ridden planet.