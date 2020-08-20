Guwahati, August 20: Lottery result for Assam state lotteries for Thursday, August 20, will be announced on the Assam lottery website. People can visit the official website . On Thursday, the lottery results for three Assam lotteries namely 'Assam Future Gentle', 'Assam Singam Black' and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' will be declared online on the official website. The first lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In the Assam lotteries, people have a chance to win exciting prizes. The first prize winner of the Assam lottery will win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries.

In Assam, these three lotteries are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. There are few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

