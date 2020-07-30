Guwahati, July 30: Assam lottery results for all the three lotteries in the northeastern state will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website today. Individuals who have purchased the Assam lottery for Thursday, July 30, 2020, can visit the official website and check the lucky draw results online. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle', the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum'. Check Assam State Lotteries Here.

The Assam lottery is held three times daily. Each day, the Assam lotteries have different names. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Assam lottery first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. In Assam, these three lotteries are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'.

The Council has laid down a few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

