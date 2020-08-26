Guwahati, August 26: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries in the northeastern state will be announced online on the official state lottery website. People can visit official Assam lottery website August 26, the lottery results for 'Assam Future Kind' lottery, 'Assam Singam Green' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Gold' lottery will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

People have an opportunity to win exciting prizes up to Rs 5 lakhs. The Assam lottery is held three times in a day. The winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh, the second lucky winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7 and it is the same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Individuals can try their luck in the state lotteries and check the results online on the official Assam lottery website. In Assam, the 'Bodoland Territorial Council' in Assam organises the state lotteries. The lucky winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

