Guwahati, July 17: Lottery results for Assam lotteries will be announced today on the official Assam State Lottery website assamlotteries.com. Each day, a total of three lotteries are held in the northeastern state. These lotteries have different names everyday. The lottery results for the three state lotteries named 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be declared online today on the official website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the website and check the lottery results. As per the official website of Assam Lottery, the ticket price for all the state lotteries in Assam is Rs 7.

In Assam, the first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' has been announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and managed the lotteries in Assam. Winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the lottery. The claim form which the winner is expected to fill is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

