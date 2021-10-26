Mumbai, October 26: All private and public sector banks remain closed on a bank holiday. While online services remain operational, transactions don't happen in bank branches. In November 2021, more than 15 bank holidays will occur due to fixed offs, Diwali and other festivals. Here it may be noted that not all bank holidays are pan India. Below is a state-wise list of bank holidays in November 2021.

Banks in most parts of the country will remain shut on November 4 and November 5 on account of Diwali. Except for Diwali, only the weekend offs would be uniform and applicable to all banks across India. It is a known fact that banks remain closed on Sundays. During the month of November, there will be four Sundays (November 7, November 14, November 21 and November 28). Therefore, bank holidays will be observed on these dates by all banks.

In addition to this, all banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In November, such bank holidays would fall on November 13 and November 27. Below is the list of state specific bank holidays coming in the month of November 2021.

Bank Holiday List November 2021

There are city/district specific bank holidays too. For example, banks will remain shut in Bengaluru on November 1 due to Kannada Rajyostsava. In Imphal, banks will remain shut on November 1 on account of Kut. On the occasion of Chuth Puja, which will be observed on November 10, banks will remain closed in Patna and Ranchi.

