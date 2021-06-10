The semi-final battle between Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari takes the centre stage at the Philippe CHATRIER. Obviously, the winner here would make it to the finals of the tournament. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the event but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game first. So this is the third time that the two players have come across each other. The head-to-head record has Krejcikova leading 2-0. Both the players had a good straight win in the quarterfinals of the match. French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic to Face Rafael Nadal in Semi-Finals.

Talking about Sakkari, she had a good straight-sets win against Swiatek. Sakkari won the match 6-4, 6-4 which looked no less than a cakewalk for her. During the match, Sakkari scored 69 points and Swiatek slammed 54. Krejcikova also won in straight sets win against Coco Gauff. She defeated the American tennis ace 7-6 (6), 6-3. Krejcikova scored 90 during the quarter-finals of the match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match?

Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari, match in the French Open 2021 quarterfinal will take place on June 10, 2021, Wednesday. The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 07:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Semi-Final Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari, women's Singles Semifinal Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari, Women's Singles semi-final Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).