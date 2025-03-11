Mumbai, March 11: The Shillong Teer Results for all eight rounds will be announced shortly. Participants of the Shillong Teer games on March 11 can check the winning numbers online at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. The Shillong Teer Result for various Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will also be available in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 11 below.

Held at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, Shillong Teer games take place twice daily from Monday to Saturday, featuring two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2. The game remains closed on Sundays. Shillong Teer consists of eight variations, including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 11, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer, a traditional archery-based lottery, is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) in Meghalaya. The results for Shillong Teer are declared after the completion of Round 1 and Round 2. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 11, along with the winning numbers, on the websites listed earlier. Additionally, lottery enthusiasts can find the Round 1 and Round 2 results here at LatestLY, where the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be updated after each game's outcome. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 39

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 76

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game rooted in the Khasi tribe’s culture. It draws participants from Shillong, nearby regions, and other northeastern states. In this unique game, players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. Following this, local archers aim at designated targets in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Interestingly, Shillong Teer is legally recognized under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and is also regulated by the Nagaland government.

