Mumbai, May 2: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a recruitment for the post of Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE). Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site at iocl.com.

Candidates can read the official IOCL Recruitment 2022 notification here. The application process commenced on April 26, while the last date to apply for the post is May 22. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here

How to Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of the IOCL at iocl.com.

Vacancy Details for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Qualification for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must have a B.Tech./BE /Equivalent degree from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Applicants must have appeared and qualified in GATE 2022 from any one of the disciplines mentioned

Age Limit for IOCL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates should not be more than 26 years as of June 30, 2022. Age relaxation is available as per government guidelines.

The candidates must note that the selection will be based on the basis of Group Discussion(GD), Group Task (GT), and Personal Interview (PI). Visit the official website of the IOCL regularly for information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).