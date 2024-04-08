Chaitra Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that spans over nine days during the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar, usually between March and April. Chaitra Navratri 2024 will be observed from April 9 to April 17. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, and special prayers, rituals, and fasting are observed with great festive enthusiasm in India. Devotees flock to famous Durga temples across the country to celebrate this festival. The nine powerful forms of 'Maa Durga' are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Several temples are dedicated to the Goddess across the country. Here, we curated a brief list of famous Goddess Durga temples in India to visit this Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Prasad Items for 9 Days: List of Offerings for the Nine-Day Hindu Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

1. Mata Vaishno Devi Temple (Jammu and Kashmir)

Vaishno Devi Temple, also known as Vaishno Devi Bhavan, is a famous temple situated in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. It is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi, a manifestation of Durga. Mother Vaishno Devi is believed to reside in the form of rocks in the temple's sacred cave. Millions of devotees visit the holy temple every year.

2. Kalighat Temple (Kolkata)

Kolkata is a city in India famous for one of the grand Hindu festivals of Durga Puja, which UNESCO recognises as a world heritage site. The city is also home to the Kalighat Temple, a famous pilgrimage site located on the banks of the Hooghly River. Different Types of Navratri and Their Dates in 2024: From Chaitra Navratri to Sharad Navratri, Know How Many Times Navaratri Festival Is Being Celebrated in India.

The term "Kalighat" is derived from the goddess' name and the riverbank where the temple is situated. The temple is considered a beautiful spiritual retreat and is visited by many pilgrims daily.

3. Shree Durga Parameshwari Temple, Karnataka

Kateel, or Kateelu, is a temple town in Ullanje, a south Kannada district of Karnataka. One of its famous temples, Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple, is situated on the banks of the river Nandini.

The holy temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga Parameshwar as a Udhbhava Moorthi (a natural form). Thousands of pilgrims visit this sacred temple town daily to seek blessings from Goddess Durga Parameshwari.

4. Mansa Devi Temple (Uttarakhand)

The Mansa Devi Temple is located in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a holy city in India that hosts the famous Kumbh Mela. The goddess Mansa Devi is worshipped in this sacred temple. She is considered a form of Shakti and is believed to have originated from Lord Shiva's mind.

The name "Mansa" means "wish" in Hindi, and it is believed that whoever seeks the blessings of the goddess here has all their sincere wishes fulfilled.

5. Durga Temple (Uttar Pradesh)

Durga Mandir or Durga Temple, also known as Durga Kund Mandir, is one of the most famous temples in India. It was constructed in the 18th century by Rani Bhabani of Natore.

The existing goddess icon in the temple is believed to have appeared on its own and was not made by a person. The temple is located in the holy city of Varanasi and is dedicated to Durga, who holds great religious significance in Hinduism.

Goddess Durga is regarded as Adi Sakti in the Hindu faith and is worshipped in various forms throughout the country. It is believed that her tremendous Shakti creates and sustains the entire universe. Millions of devotees visit these enchanting temples in India, which are as divine as Durga's name.

While there are many other Durga Temples located throughout the country, a few of them are Naina Devi Temple in Uttrakhand, Bhramaramba Devi Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Kamakhya Temple in Assam, and Dakshineswar Kali Mandir in Kolkata, which are dedicated to Maa Durga in various forms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 02:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).