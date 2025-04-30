Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday, April 30, that the central government has decided to include caste enumeration in the National Census. “Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census," Ashwini Vaishnaw said. However, he did not announce a date for beginning the census. Rahul Gandhi Calls for Caste Census, Slams 50% Reservation Cap at Congress Convention in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (Watch Videos).

Caste Census To Be Part of Population Census

#WATCH | Delhi | "Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census," says Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw on Union Cabinet decisions. pic.twitter.com/0FtK0lg9q7 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)