Download Aarogya Setu App, Wear Mask And Carry Hand Sanitiser: AAI Issues Guidelines For Air Passengers

Screening at Hyderabad International Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 15: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Friday announced a slew of preventive measures for flyers in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In a tweet, AAI said air passengers must download Aarogya Setu app. It is also mandatory for flyers to wear a face mask, carry hand sanitiser and ensure 4-feet physical distance from co-passengers. AAI also asked flyers to opt for web check-in and keep documents handy.

"With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitiser, keep documents handy and register on Aarogya Setu App," AAI tweeted. The government-owned Aarogya Setu app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history. Air India to Operate Special Domestic Flights For Only 'Vande Bharat' Evacuees.

The application helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has authorised air passengers to carry hand sanitisers up to 350 ml in hand baggage. "Since sanitising hands frequently is one of the measures against #COVID19 virus, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has allowed passengers boarding an aircraft to carry hand sanitiser up to 350ml in their cabin baggage. This is to be implemented with immediate effect," AAI had tweeted on Thursday.

Airport Authority of India's Guidelines For Flyers:

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares pic.twitter.com/N6ooZIoOsc — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 15, 2020

Further, BCAS said that CISF personnel would not be stamping passengers' boarding passes anymore at airports. According to reports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is preparing for resuming scheduled passengers flights soon with a limited start of domestic operations. Passenger flight services are shut due to the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.