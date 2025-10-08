As the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi visits India after a long gap of 14 years, since his first and only appearance in 2011, his fans must be delighted. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, Lionel Messi, will be playing with his beloved Argentina national football team in Kerala in November 2025. A month later, in December 2025, he will make a special visit to India yet again, for the "GOAT Tour 2025". Messi will be in front of the lakhs of Indian fans in the cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi (if possible, one more city). Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule: Know Dates, Venues and Online Ticket Booking Details for ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’ in December.

Lionel Messi has officially announced through his social media handles, confirming his "GOAT India Tour 2025". His special tour to India will see Lionel Messi visit Kolkata on December 13, Mumbai on December 14, and the capital city Delhi on December 15. In Kolkata, the events are being held at the iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Mumbai fans will see the Wankhede Stadium host Lionel Messi. In Delhi. Messi will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On that note, read below to know where to buy tickets for Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025, and more importantly, from when.

Where Will Tickets Be Available For Lionel Messi India Tour 2025?

Tickets for Lionel Messi's "GOAT India Tour 2025", which will happen from December 13 to 15, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, is available on the District (By Zomato) app.

When Will Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Ticket Sales Begin?

Pre-sales for Lionel Messi's "GOAT India Tour 2025" in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi have already begun on Wednesday, October 8, from 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, the pre-sales are limited to those with HSBC credit cards only. General sales for all for Lionel Messi's "GOAT India Tour 2025" begin on October 9, 2025, from 2:00 PM IST.

What Are Ticket Prices For Lionel Messi India Tour 2025?

Tickets of multiple prices are available for Lionel Messi's "GOAT India Tour 2025" in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. As per the pre-sales prices, tickets start at 3,835 INR and go till 82,600 INR. The prices are excluding taxes (GST). Also, it has been learned that prices may very depending on circumstances. Lionel Messi Expresses Excitement for Three-Day India Tour, Says ‘Very Special Country; I’ve Good Memories From 14 Years Ago’.

When Will Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Kerala Match Tickets Be Available?

So far, there is no official update on when and where fans can buy Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Kerala Match tickets. It must be noted that the match in Kerala involving Argentina national football team will be held in November and it is not a part of the Lionel Messi's "GOAT India Tour 2025", which is being held in December.

