One of the greatest, if not the greatest, Lionel Messi is set to visit India. The Argentine legend is set to visit the country after 14 years. Lionel Messi last visited India in 2011 to play a FIFA friendly encounter against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Now, after 14 years, in December 2025, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to visit the same iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and also a few more top cities, for the "GOAT India Tour 2025". The news of the tour has now been officially confirmed by Lionel Messi himself. Lionel Messi Expresses Excitement for Three-Day India Tour, Says ‘Very Special Country; I’ve Good Memories From 14 Years Ago’.

Lionel Messi has confirmed through his official Instagram handle that he will be coming to India in December 2025, in what would be a tour spanning three days, getting hosted in three different cities. Messi has also informed that his India tour can be further extended to a fourth city, the possibilities are open. The Argentine legend has expressed that it will be a "pleasure" for him to attend "concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city". Meanwhile, fans eager to witness Lionel Messi in India will get all the information about the "GOAT India Tour 2025" by reading below.

Messi's Official Announcement

Lionel Messi’s India Tour 2025: Full Schedule

Date City Venue Ticket Booking Details December 13, 2025 Kolkata Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan) Tickets available exclusively on District app (opening soon) December 14, 2025 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Tickets available exclusively on District app (opening soon) December 15, 2025 Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Tickets available exclusively on District app (opening soon) TBA Possible 4th City To Be Confirmed Tickets (if finalized) will also be available on District app

Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: Venues

Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025 is so far scheduled to be in three stadiums of three iconic cities: In Kolkata, the events will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13. On December 14, Lionel Messi's India tour programmes will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On December 15, the events are organized in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Along with these, talks for events in a fourth city are also open.

When is Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025 Happening?

Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025 is so far scheduled to take place from December 13 to December 15. On December 13, the events will be in Kolkata, followed by December 14 in Mumbai, and December 15 in Delhi. Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears As Fans Pay Tribute to Him Before His Potential Last Match in Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Where Will Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025 Tickets Be Available Online?

Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025 tickets for events in all three cities will be available exclusively on the District app. Ticket bookings are expected to open soon.

