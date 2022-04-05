Himanshu Sharma is a successful entrepreneur whose technological expertise is making history. He is a great role model for young people who are working in or considering a career in technology. In today's world, when technology is the foundation of everything, someone needs to know how to regulate it. We should have at least a fundamental understanding of technology. And this is where Himanshu's knowledge comes in; he's been working in the IT industry for about 13 years, and he's learned a lot and solved a lot of problems for people and businesses who are experiencing problems with technology.

Currently, Himanshu is in charge of 5irechain's security. Bugs-Bounty is his co-founder. Bugs-Bounty is a crowdsourced security platform for ethical hackers and businesses interested in providing cybersecurity services. Himanshu's project is essentially a crowdsourcing campaign that rewards people for finding and reporting software problems. He is a seasoned organizer with a proven track record in the computer and information security fields. My qualifications include Windows security, vulnerability management, Internet security, and ethical hacking. He has a long track record of success in the PC and organization security, as well as ethical hacking industries; his work is significant, and his techniques of operation have led him to where he is now.

Himanshu Sharma has been a bug bounty hunter since 2009, with hall of fame listings from Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Adobe, Uber, AT&T, Avira, and many other companies. He's assisted celebrities like Harbhajan Singh in retrieving their hijacked accounts, as well as an international singer in tracing down and regaining his compromised account. He spoke at Botconf '13 in Nantes, France, as well as RSA 2018 in Singapore. He has also given talks at the IEEE Conferences in California and Malaysia, as well as TedX. He is currently the co-founder of BugsBounty, a crowdsourced security platform for ethical hackers and businesses looking for cyber services.

Himanshu's work, knowledge, and experiences are fascinating to read about, and he has made certain that we get the opportunity to do so. "Kali Linux- An Ethical Hacker's Cookbooks" and "Hands-On Red Team Tactics" are two of his works. These books teach us the fundamentals of some of the most important technological strategies, and they are a must-read for anyone learning or beginning a career in the technology field.