Chandigarh, September 18: A woman hosteller of a private university in Punjab's Mohali was arrested on Sunday for making porn videos on her phone of at least eight fellow hosteller while taking bath. She illegally sent the nude images and videos to a male friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online.

As students came to know that their photos went viral, there was a ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali overnight with crowds of hostellers staging a massive protest. Students shouted slogans: 'We want justice'. Chandigarh University MMS Leak Row: Video of Girl, Who Allegedly Recorded Nudes of Around 60 Students, Being Questioned by Warden Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University,MMS of various girls living in a hostel of Chandigarh University got viral.Apparently Videos were recorded by a girl from the same hostel & were forwarded to her guy friends.#ChandigarhUniversity pic.twitter.com/ilQ2r3wFk4 — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They have been taken to different hospitals. Also, the college management is pressurising the students to not report the matter to the police. Chandigarh University MMS Row: Eight Girls Attempt Suicide After Their Nude Videos Leaked by Female Student.

Woman students said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated. During the protest, police had to cane-charge students to disperse them.

