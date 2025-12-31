Mumbai, December 31: The Shillong Teer Result continues to be one of the most searched lottery-related topics in Meghalaya and across Northeast India. Every day, players look for the Shillong Teer Result Chart and Shillong Teer Live Result Chart to track winning numbers, analyse past trends, and follow daily updates. The Shillong Teer results for today, December 31, 2025, will be announced shortly on authorised online platforms.

The results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can refer to the Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 31 below to check the winning numbers for both rounds of all Teer games. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It is important to note that Shillong Teer is a legal, archery-based lottery game regulated under local laws in Meghalaya and restricted to adults only. Organised by registered Teer associations, the game is unique as its results are derived from a live archery event rather than a computerised draw. Due to its traditional roots, Shillong Teer continues to attract significant interest both locally and online.

Shillong Teer Result on December 31, 2025: Where to Check the Result Chart and Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer results of all eight Teer games? Here is what you need to know. Lottery players can visit portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today’s results and winning numbers. On these websites, players should look for the “Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 31”, which displays the Round 1 and Round 2 results for all Teer games played today.

Shillong Teer Result Today, December 31, 2025

Shillong Teer Result

First Round – 45

Second Round – 24

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round – 77

Second Round –

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round –

Second Round –

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round – 78

Second Round – 41

Juwai Teer Result

First Round – 99

Second Round – 00

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round –

Second Round –

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round –

Second Round –

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round –

Second Round –

How Many Teer Games Are Played Daily?

A total of eight Teer games are conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays and notified holidays. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Each game features two rounds daily, with results declared shortly after the completion of each round.

During each round, licensed archers shoot a fixed number of arrows at a target. After the round concludes, officials count the arrows that hit the target, and the last two digits of this total are announced as the official Shillong Teer Result for that round.

