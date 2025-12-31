New Delhi, December 31: President Droupadi Murmu sends greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of the New Year 2026, the release said on Wednesday. "On the joyous occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians in the country and abroad. The New Year symbolises renewed energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for self-reflection and fresh resolutions. On this occasion, let us further strengthen our commitment to the nation's development, social harmony, and environmental protection," the President said in a release.

"May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness and prosperity into our lives and infuse new energy to build a stronger and more prosperous India", she added. Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended his warm greetings to the people of the country on the eve of the New Year. He said that the New Year is not merely a change in the calendar; it is an occasion for renewed resolve. It is a time to chart new paths, embrace constructive change, and strive continuously to become better individuals. Last Sunset of 2025 Videos and Photos: Breathtaking Visuals Emerge From Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities As India Gears Up To Welcome New Year 2026.

In his message, Birla said, "On the advent of the New Year 2026, I convey my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all. May the coming year usher in new dreams, renewed enthusiasm, fresh possibilities, and abundant happiness in everyone's life." "Let us come together on this occasion and reaffirm our commitment to bringing positive transformation in our lives. Along with personal progress in the year ahead, let us also contribute meaningfully to the task of nation-building. Let us resolve to adopt and promote indigenous products, for Swadeshi is not merely a concept, but a strong pillar of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

He also said that in the New Year, every citizen should pledge to study the Constitution, understand its lofty ideals of justice, equality, liberty, rights, and duties, and reflect these values in conduct and everyday life. "Let us all become active partners in the development of our nation and our states. Through our actions, thoughts, and behaviour, let us endeavour to bring about constructive, lasting change," he said. He said that if all the citizens move forward together with determination, discipline, and dedication, 2026 will add a golden chapter not only to the individual lives but also to the destiny of our nation. New Zealand Enters New Year 2026: Island Country Welcomes New Year With Spectacular Display of New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower (Watch Video).

In the end, he said, "May the New Year bless everyone with good health, peace, prosperity, and success. Once again, I extend my warm New Year greetings and best wishes to all." Meanwhile, as the national capital gears up to welcome the New Year 2026, Delhi Police has outlined comprehensive security arrangements to ensure safe celebrations.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)