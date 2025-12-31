The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery of today, December 31. Those taking part in the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of today's lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima, with the first prize for the winner of the Dear Dream Wednesday lottery getting INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery.

Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of December 31

