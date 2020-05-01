How to Book Tickets or Register For 'Shramik' Special Trains Meant For Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian Railways. Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, May 1: The Ministry of Railways will run special trains, as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to transport migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims who are stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. Booking tickets or registration for "shramik special" trains will be mandatory for stranded migrants who wish to travel to their home states. The Ministry of Railways has announced to run six special trains so far. Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

"Special trains for migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons planned to run today from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia," the ministry said. State governments have appointed nodal officers in each district to oversee the transportation of stranded migrants. Those who wish to travel to their home states will have to contact authorities or register on dedicated portal announced by state governments. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

For stranded migrants in Punjab, the state government has launched a website - . On the website, one will find two options after selecting "Traveller Registration". The two options are "Registration of people who want to go to their home states from Punjab" and "Registration of people who want to come back to Punjab". Upon submission of basic details, a request for travel will be generated.

In Maharashtra, Nodal Authority will register the stranded persons within their district and submit details to the District Collector. Those stranded in Maharashtra can contact the Control Room on 022-22027990 and 022-22023039. One can also e-mail at controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in. Several state governments have also appointed nodal officers for those who wish to return back to their native places.

Nodal Officers in Maharashtra, Bihar For Transportation of Migrant Workers:

🚨UPDATE 🚨 Due to the lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move as per the conditions in the attached Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) as ANNEXURE "A". pic.twitter.com/Stwc3mdXpC — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 30, 2020

#BiharGovernment has appointed nodal officers for the workers, students etc who are stranded outside the state due to #lockdown & wishes to return back to their native places. @officecmbihar #COVIDー19 #BiharFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/lIbGb10hZi — IPRD Bihar (@IPRD_Bihar) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown has been extended for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 4, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday. The third phase of lockdown will continue till May 17. The MHA made the announcement as the lockdown 2.0 was ending on May 3.