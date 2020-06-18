Jio Investments Update: Saudi Arabia’s PIF Buys 2.32% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 Crore

New Delhi, June 18: Saudi Arabia's wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. The Indian firm said in a statement.

"With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors." Jio Platforms Investments: TPG Capital to Buy 0.93% For Rs 4,547 crore, Says Reliance Industries.

"Including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020," it said.