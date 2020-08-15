New Delhi, August 15: The Independence Day sale, launched by JioMart from August 12, will be extended for four more days. The company, according to reports, decided to continue the discount offers till August 19 after a record-high sale registered today. The online retail outlet of Reliance had clocked more than 4,00,000 orders, highest in a single-day.

The Independence Day sale offer of JioMart's rivals Grofers and BigBasket will end tomorrow. Both the outlets had started offering the online discount offers from August 6, days before JioMart initiated the campaign. Amazon-Reliance Deal: Jeff Bezos-Led Company In Talks to Buy 9.9% Stake in JioMart, Says Report.

While discount are also being offered by other online retail giants, including Amazon Pantry, analysts claim that JioMart has succeeded in evoking maximum interest among the consumers. The company is offering a wide-range of discounts, along with cashback offers for users of UPI and debit cards.

On chocolates, noodles, soaps, toothpastes and biscuits, a flat 33 percent discount was announced. On certain rice and rice products, the rate of discount was increased to 50 percent. On some brands of packet masalas and aerated drinks, users can avail a discount of 5 percent.

Those placing order using Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet can avail cashback of Rs 250 on orders exceeding Rs 499. Rs 100 cashback is offered for orders above Rs 299 using Google Pay. A 10 percent cashback, subjected to certain limits, is offered for SBI credit and debit card users on orders above Rs 1,000.

