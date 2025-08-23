The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Karunya KR-720 weekly lottery of today, August 23, 2025, will be declared shortly. Those who purchased tickets for Kerala's Karunya KR-720 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. This week’s Karunya KR-720 lottery features 12 series, though the series may change every week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets have been issued for sale, with prices varying by draw. The coveted first prize carries a payout of ₹1 crore. Participants can check the Karunya KR‑720 lottery results here to see if they are among the winners. Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Karunya KR‑720 draw results.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

