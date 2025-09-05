The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Karunya KR-722 lottery sambad weekly result of September 5, today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Karunya KR-722 Lottery Result draw on September 5, 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Karunya KR-722 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Karunya KR-722 Lottery Result

