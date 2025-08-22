The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Suvarna Keralam SK-16 weekly lottery of today, August 22, 2025, will be declared shortly. Those who purchased tickets for Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-16 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Kerala lottery participants can check Suvarna Keralam SK-16 weekly lottery results and winning numbers of today, August 22 (Friday), at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kerala, where the Suvarna Keralam SK-16 weekly lottery is underway currently. Stay tuned to know the names of the winners of today's lucky draw.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

