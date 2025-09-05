Mumbai, September 5: With the first week of September almost over, women in Maharashtra have yet to receive the August instalment of INR 1,500 under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Earlier, several local media outlets reported that the government would disburse the Ladki Bahin Yojana August instalment in the first week of September. Now, it seems the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries have to wait a little longer.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Ladki Bahin Yojana has faced delays. Initially, the payments for June, July, and August 2024 were bundled and disbursed together in August 2024, when the scheme was launched ahead of the state elections. The beneficiaries had hoped to receive the July 2025 instalment much earlier, but it was only credited on Rakshabandhan in August. Now, with no word from the government and the days passing, the delay is causing concern among the scheme’s beneficiaries. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Scheme Won't Be Discontinued As Supriya Sule Alleges INR 4,800 Crore Scam.

When Will Beneficiaries Receive August Instalment of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

If media reports are to be believed, the instalments for both August and September may be deposited together this month, meaning INR 3,000 could be credited to beneficiaries' accounts at once. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on whether the payments will be made simultaneously or on separate dates.

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families. Ladki Bahin Yojana Fraud: Maharashtra Government Orders Action Against 1,183 Officials and Employees for Availing Benefits of Cash Scheme With Fake Documents.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare said on August 25 that the state government had prima facie identified 26 lakh ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme for women. The Women and Child Development Minister had promised strict action against ineligible beneficiaries.

