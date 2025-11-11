Mumbai, November 11: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, November 10, reiterated that the state’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue without interruption, dismissing rumours of its discontinuation. Speaking at an event in Thane, Shinde credited the scheme’s women beneficiaries for playing a key role in the Mahayuti alliance’s recent electoral success, according to a PTI report.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides financial assistance of INR 1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21 to 65 years across Maharashtra, with the amount directly transferred through the DBT system to ensure transparency. The government has made e-KYC verification mandatory for all beneficiaries, with the deadline recently extended by 15 days for women in flood-affected areas. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government To Release October 2025 Instalment From Today, Confirms Aditi Tatkare.

Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped?

Underlining his tenure as chief minister between 2022 and 2024, Shinde described the Ladki Bahin Yojana as the government’s most popular initiative and promised it would “never close.” He lauded MP Dr Shrikant Shinde’s development work in Kalyan-Dombivli and pledged further progress through housing and cluster development projects, reiterating that the Shiv Sena “functions as a family where no one is the owner, everyone is a worker.” Ladki Bahin Yojana Rule Change: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government Temporarily Suspends E-KYC Rule; Check Details.

At the Thane event, over 100 activists, office-bearers, and former corporators from Kalyan-Dombivli, including members of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, joined Shinde’s Shiv Sena. The deputy CM attributed the steady rise in support for his faction to its adherence to the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe.

