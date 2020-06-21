Kolkata, June 21: Results of Sambad lotteries sold in Sikkim, Nagaland, Kerala and West Bengal will be declared today, i.e. June 21, 2020. The draw results can be checked online at lotterysambadresult.in. According to the official website, lottery Sambad results for Sikkim will be declared twice at 11:55 am and 4 pm. While Nagaland's lottery Sambed results will be announced at 8 pm, no draw will be conducted in West Bengal.

At 11:55 am, Sikkim's "DEAR LOVE MORNING" lottery results will be announced online at lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize winner will get rs 1 crore. Draw results for "DEAR BANGASREE ICHAMATI" tickets will be declared at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 26 lakh. At 8 pm, Nagaland's "DEAR HAWK EVENING" lottery results will be declared online. Lottery results for Kerala will also be announced at lotterysambadresult.in.

In Kerala, results of "Pournami RN-436" lottery tickets will be out today. Those who purchased tickets can check all results at lotterysambadresult.in. Also, the Assam Lottery results will also be declared on the official website assamlotteries.com. Individuals can check lucky draw results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver online on the official website.

