New Delhi, July 25: The lottery draw results of July 25 lottery sambad for West Bengal, Nagaland will be declared today. The Sambad lottery results for Sikkim have already been declared on the official website at 11.55 am. Those who have brought the tickets can check results on lotterysambadresult.in. Every day, the results are announced three times at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm. Results for Kerala lottery will also be announced on Saturday.

In Sikkim, Saturday's lottery is called "Dear Valuable Morning". West Bengal's lottery sambad is known as "Dear Bangasree Damodar". The Saturday lottery results for Nagaland is called "Dear Ostrich Evening". The Sambad lottery ticket costs Rs 6 and carries the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Sambad lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in India. The results for Kerala lottery will also be out today at 4 pm. Results can be checked at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com. The first prize is Rs 80 lakh, the second is Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 1 lakh.

