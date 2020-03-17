Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 17, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 17: West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery result will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website on Tuesday. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the lottery results of March 17 on the official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. Apart from the lottery results of the above mentioned three states, lucky draw results will also be announced for Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery. The Lottery Sambad results are announced online everyday at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively.

On March 17, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result will be announced at 11:55 am on the official website, followed by state lottery results of West Bengal at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. Individuals can check the results online on the above mentioned website to win exciting cash prizes. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.