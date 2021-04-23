Mumbai, April 23: The Maharashtra Police on Friday urged citizens to apply for e-pass in case they need to make inter-state or inter-district travel in emergency situation. The e-pass can be obtained through covid19.mhpolice.in portal. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, has imposed a set of stringent restrictions on travel and allowed inter-state and inter-district travel in "extreme emergency" situations. Maharashtra Reports 67,013 New COVID-19 Cases, 568 Deaths.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Police said: "For interstate and inter-district emergency travel, you can apply for an E-Pass at http://covid19.mhpolice.in. You can also walk in to your nearest Police Station for assistance. We urge all citizens to apply for an E-Pass only in the case of extreme emergencies." The e-pass facility should be used only in case of an absolute emergency. Below are the steps to be followed to obtain e-pass. Delhi Weekend Curfew: Know How To Obtain E-Pass for Travel at delhipolice.nic.in.

How to Apply for E-Pass in Maharashtra:

Visit covid19.mhpolice.in portal

portal Click on "Apply for Pass Here"

Confirm whether you need to visit outside Maharashtra

Select your district, mention your name, address, mobile number and dates for travel

Mention reason for travel

Select destination

Mention number of passengers and vehicle type and its registration number

Confirm if you plan to return via same route

Attach your photo, ID card and fitness certificate from a doctor

The size of the photo should not exceed 200 KB and the size of the relevant document should not exceed 1 MB. Once you submit the application, you will receive a token ID. You can use it to check the status of your application. After the verification and approval by the concerned departments, you can download the e-pass using the token ID. Keep a soft and hard copy of the e-pass with you while traveling. Here it may be noted that essential service providers do not require e-pass for travel.

Recently, the Mumbai police have introduced the system of issuing colour-coded passes for essential services vehicles. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 67,013 new coronavirus cases, which took its overall infection tally to 40,94,840. The death toll in the state till Thursday night was 62,479.

