Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 67,013 new coronavirus cases, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 40,94,840.

As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479, said a health department official.

On April 18, Maharashtra had reported its highest daily rise in infections so far with 68,631 new cases, followed by 67,468 on Wednesday. On April 17 it had reported 67,123 cases.

Of 568 fatalities, 309 occurred in the last 48 hours and 158 last week, while remaining had taken place in the period before the last week, the official said.

In good news, 62,298 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 33,30,747.

The number of active cases increased to 6,99,858.

State capital Mumbai recorded 7,367 new cases and 75 fatalities, taking its case tally to 6,09,080 and death toll to 12,583.

With 2,81,506 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 2,48,95,986, the official said.

Currently 39,71,917 people are in home quarantine, while 29,014 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 81.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent. The state's positivity rate is 16.45 per cent, as per the health department.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite towns, recorded 17,195 new cases and 127 deaths, taking the count of cases to 12,69,529 and toll to 22,184.

After Mumbai, the Raigad district in the same division reported 29 deaths, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 10,468 new infections including 3,160 in Nashik city, 2,509 in the rest of the district and 2,450 in Ahmednagar district.

Out of 86 COVID-19 deaths in the Nashiik division, 20 were from Nashik, 16 in Ahmednagar district and 14 in Ahmednagar city while 18 in Jalgaon district.

The Pune division saw 13,219 new infections, including 4,657 in Pune city, 2,731 in Pune district and 2,519 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad industrial townships.

Out of 42 deaths in the division, Satara district and Solapur city reported 17 and 14, respectively.

The Kolhapur division added 2,421 cases, while Aurangabad division reported 2,780 new infections and 38 deaths of which 17 were from Parbhani district alone.

The Latur division reported 4,239 cases along with 102 deaths. Of deaths, 34 were from Nanded district, 13 from Nanded city, 24 from Osmanabad district, 15 from Latur district and 11 from Beed district.

Latur city reported five deaths.

The caseload of Akola division increased by 4,183 with 60 deaths of which Yavatmal district contributed 37.

The Nagpur division registered 12,508 new cases of COVID-19, including 5,440 in Nagpur city and 2,636 in Nagpur district.

The division also reported 90 deaths of which 55 were from Nagpur city and 18 from Nagpur district.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 40,94,840, new cases 67,013, death toll 62,479, recoveries 33,30,747, active cases 6,99,858, people tested so far 2,48,95,986.

