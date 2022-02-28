Mumbai, February 28: Mahashivratri this year falls on Tuesday i.e. March 1. Mahashivratri is an important festival in the Hindu culture and holds special significance among the Hindus. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, the day is not reserved as a bank holiday in India, however, several states across India have declared a bank holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Before visiting a bank, you need to know if it will open or not, so here's a complete list of states which will observe a bank holiday on the day of Mahashivratri 2022. Citizens living in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh must note that most of the banks in these states will remain closed on Mahashivratri 2022. Maha Shivratri 2022 Dos And Don’ts: From Vrat Rituals & Bhog to Mahamrityunjaya Mantra & Temple Visits, Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck by Pleasing Lord Shiva.

As per the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri is celebrated on the 13th or 14th day in the month of Phalguna. According to one legend, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this day. Devotees visit Shiva temples and seek blessing from "Mahadev" on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

