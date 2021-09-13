McMurray Stern is ready to take on any storing challenge. With over 40 years of experience, McMurray Stern has been able to stay ahead of the game by developing new innovative, automated techniques while providing cost-effective, top quality, storage solutions.

“There is no product too delicate or space too challenging … As your single point of contact, McMurray Stern saves you time and money. We are dedicated to helping you get the most out of the space you already have.”

By providing solutions such as automated systems, turn-key workspaces, custom shelving, and lockers and racking, McMurray Stern is prepared to assist any company across any industry for their storing needs. Helping those in Retail, Grocery, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Business, Healthcare, Museums, Public Safety, Military/Government, Libraries, and Athletics, McMurray Stern has proven to be able to provide top notch storage for any customer that comes their way.

Their “fully integrated design-build process ensures projects are professionally managed from concept to execution” that allows for a quicker, more efficient way of managing time, space, materials, and information. Pat Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, states that “we are driving our newer automation business to match the current explosive growth that the industry is currently experiencing…”

Though there has always been a need for companies like McMurray Stern, a greater need has arised because of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to McMurray Stern taking this as an opportunity for improvement. Their shift to automation allowed for the company to create less room for error, along with more room to produce superior storage solutions.

These systems will be comprised of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Conveyors, Vertical lifts (VLMS), MiniLoads, Carousel Systems, Shuttle Systems, Picking Systems, Cranes, and Lift&Run machines. With these processes, McMurray Stern’s automated systems are prepared to help in any way possible. They will be able to “enable highly efficient storage and picking processes in the smallest possible space,” while also helping as an ideal automated storage-retrieval system in any warehouse.

According to President Kenny DeAngelis, his favorite part of McMurray Stern is “creating a vision for the company and a strategic direction; thus setting up the company for future success… Ultimately, if you believe in your vision, then it’s a matter of getting your employees to believe in it as well and bringing on the necessary new talent to execute.”

His belief in his own vision has brought him clients like Oakley, Kaiser Permanente, BBraun, Amgen, and many more. A force to be reckoned with, working with a diverse array of industries and clients, it is exciting to see what McMurray Stern will make of storing in the upcoming years, for true innovation is to be unveiled.