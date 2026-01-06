New Delhi, January 6: As India prepares for its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the national holiday falls on a Monday (Monday Republic Day), creating a long weekend for millions of citizens across the country. This alignment of the calendar is a relatively rare occurrence, marking only the fourth time in the last quarter-century that the first day of the work week has coincided with the historic date. The three-day break, beginning Saturday, January 24, has prompted a surge in domestic travel bookings and public interest in local festivities, providing a significant boost to the tourism and hospitality sectors. Scroll below to know the years when the Republic Day fell on a Monday in the last 25 years.

The Calendar Cycle: A Rare Monday Appearance

In the 25 years from 2001 to 2026, January 26 has landed on a Monday in only four specific years: 2004, 2009, 2015, and 2026. The distribution follows the Gregorian calendar’s leap year cycle, where the day of the week typically advances by one each year, skipping two days following a leap year. The frequency of a "Monday Republic Day" varies between five and 11 years, making this year’s alignment particularly notable for those planning public celebrations or personal travel. Is It 76th or 77th Republic Day of India on 26th January 2026?

Republic Day (January 26) Days: 2001-2026

Year Day of the Week Year Day of the Week 2001 Friday 2014 Sunday 2002 Saturday 2015 Monday 2003 Sunday 2016 Tuesday 2004 Monday 2017 Thursday 2005 Wednesday 2018 Friday 2006 Thursday 2019 Saturday 2007 Friday 2020 Sunday 2008 Saturday 2021 Tuesday 2009 Monday 2022 Wednesday 2010 Tuesday 2023 Thursday 2011 Wednesday 2024 Friday 2012 Thursday 2025 Sunday 2013 Saturday 2026 Monday

Diplomatic Milestone: EU Leaders as Chief Guests

The 2026 Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path are set to be a significant diplomatic milestone. India has invited European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council, as the Chief Guests.

This marks the first time that both top EU leaders will attend the parade together, signalling a deepening of India-EU ties ahead of critical Free Trade Agreement (FTA) summits. The theme for this year's parade is reported to be "Vande Mataram" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative", focusing on India's cultural evolution and technological progress.

Impact of 'Monday Republic Day' on Public Life and Markets

The Monday Republic Day holiday has a tangible impact on national productivity and urban logistics:

Long Weekends: Travel portals report a 30 per cent increase in short-haul bookings compared to mid-week Republic Days, with spiritual hubs like Varanasi and hill stations seeing peak demand.

Financial Markets: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on January 26, with the trading week officially beginning on Tuesday, January 27.

Logistics: In New Delhi, the Monday timing necessitates specialised traffic management to handle the transition from the weekend to the heavy security cordons required for the Republic Day parade. Republic Day 2026: Nearly 3,000 Tickets for R-Day Parade, Beating Retreat Sold Online on Day 1.

It is worth noting that the Republic Day commemorates the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, completing the nation's transition to an independent republic. The date "January 26: was chosen to honour the 1930 declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete independence) by the Indian National Congress. The last Monday Republic Day in 2015 was historic for another reason: it saw then-U.S. President Barack Obama attend as the Chief Guest, the first time a sitting U.S. President had done so.

