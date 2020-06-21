She is one of the famed Mohan sisters! Mukti Mohan, the contemporary dancer from India who rose to fame with Star One's dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. She has also featured in Coke Studio season 4 video of the song Teriyaan Tu Jaane by Amit Trivedi and hosted the second season of Dil Hai Hindustani along with Raghav Juyal. A wild card participant in the Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Mukti has also appeared in the films Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story and Daruvu along with a TVF web series Inmates. Having dabbled in a multitude of things, Mukti can be best described as exceptionally versatile and wondrous - a trait of the true blue Gemini! She turns a year older today. We deep-dived into her Instagram profile that greets with a whopping 2 million followers and travel, style and fitness shenanigans. On the fashion front, Mukti channels the same zest and flips from one vibe to another effortlessly. She keeps these moods going with a strong beauty and hair game.

Ahead, we rounded up some of Mukti's recent style moments in a brief fashion capsule. Neeti Mohan’s Pre-Bridal Shoot With Sisters Shakti, Mukti and Kriti, Is All Shades of Sibling Love.

A Vidushi Saraf pale blue-grey and gold lehenga was teamed with Mortantra earrings, textured waves and subtle makeup.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Jade Pink Studio lehenga was teamed with delicate jewellery, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Out and about in Melbourne, Mukti took to flaunting a Punit Balana outfit featuring a peplum top and pants with white kicks, gold hoops, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Going athleisure chic in a bralette by Fila with pants by Magre, Mukti accessorised her look with gold hoops and a Fanny pack. She rounded out the look with natural waves and nude glam.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another lehenga, this time by Vidushi Saraf was teamed with earrings by Mortantra, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A printed co-ord set featuring a bralette and pants were teamed with green stilettos, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Narendra Kumar dress was teamed with black pumps, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white embroidered and embellished lehenga from label Azuli by Nikki was teamed with opulent jewellery by Curio Cottage and Jewel Gallery. An elegant hairdo and glossy glam completed her look. Neeti Mohan Birthday: From Ishq Wala Love to First Class, Songs by The Stunning Singer That Are Here To Stay!

Mukti Mohan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Buzzing and tapping styles with oodles of sass, Mukti delights and how! Here's wishing Mukti Mohan a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).