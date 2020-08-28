New Delhi, August 28: The Congress on Friday staged protests across several states of the country against Centre's decision to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) 2020 as per schedule in September this year, in spite of students' demands to postpone the entrance exams. The protests were held in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Congress is demanding that the government should postpone the exam amid rising COVID-19 cases in India. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

In Rajasthan, the protest was led by Congress MLA Sachin Pilot. In Delhi, the Congress workers staged the protest outside Shastri Bhawan. Pilot said, "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations." Congress party's student wing organisation – National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also staged the protest at Race Course Road in Bengaluru and Also in Ahmedabad. According to reports, Gujarat Police detained NSUI workers in the state's capital during the protest. As per NSUI, there are 80,000 students enrolled for the NEET and 38,000 students for JEE exams in Gujarat.

Tweets by ANI Showing Congress Workers Protesting Across Several States:

If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone #JEE_NEET examinations: Sachin Pilot, Congress in Jaipur#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BSUKD99ZZS — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Ahmedabad: Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) detained by police during a protest against Centre's decision to conduct JEE & NEET examinations in September pic.twitter.com/51zpMb9EYy — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Ministers from six States- West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra file review petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of August 17 order of the Court. In its order, the apex court permitted the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE (Main) 2020 exam as per schedule in September.

On Wednesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with chief ministers of opposition-ruled state. During the meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the state governments to move Supreme Court seeking review of its order. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested Prime Minister Modi to postpone the JEE Main and NEET examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the floods in many parts of his state.

On August 17, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE 2020 exams. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra noted that the postponement of the exams would put the career of the students in peril. Justice Mishra said if the exams are not held, then would it not be a loss for the country? Students will lose the academic year. Notably, JEE 2020 exams are scheduled to take place between September 1 and 6, while the NEET exam will take place on September 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).