Marvel star Anthony Mackie has found his next project in "The Ogun", an action thriller for Netflix. The actor, best known for playing Sam Wilson/ Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will both feature in and produce the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, stuntman-turned-scribe Madison Turner, whose credits include "The Dark Knight Rises", is working on the script. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Danny Ramirez Boards Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan’s Disney+ Show

"The Ogun" follows a man named Xavier Rhodes who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it's too late, testing his powerful abilities to the limit. A director is yet to be named. Synchronic Trailer: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan’s Sci-Fi Thriller Takes You On a Scary Psychedelic Trip (Watch Video)

The feature film also reunites producer Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures with the actor, who previously backed the 2019 sci-fi drama "Io", starring Mackie and Margaret Qualley. Mackie recently wrapped shooting for the Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", in which he reprises his MCU role.

