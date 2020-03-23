Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Same in Metro Cities on March 23, 2020; Rates Hiked in Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Petrol Price In India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 23: The prices of petrol and diesel across India continued to remain the same on Monday since the last week. The fuel prices across all major cities of the country were changed last Monday and have been the same thereafter. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol on Saturday was sold at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. Several areas including Noida and Gurugram witnessed a marginal rise of 0.24 paise and 0.17 paise respectively. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 23, 2020.

The petrol price in Jaipur was up by Rs 3.2 on March 23 after the Rajasthan government hiked the Value Added Tax(VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by 4 percent on Sunday. The diesel price was also increased by Rs 3.6 and was being sold at Rs 69.93. With the hike in place, VAT on diesel prices will increase from 22 per cent to 26 per cent, whereas VAT on petrol will be increased from 30 to 34 per cent.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 23, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

Meanwhile, the retail pump price of diesel is Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. Diesel in Noida and Gurugram saw a marginal rise of Rs 0.24 and 0.17 respectively on March 23.

In India, the fuel prices are revised daily since June 2017 at 6 am. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Several factors that impact the price of fuel in India include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.