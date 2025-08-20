Mumbai, August 20: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the Shillong Teer Result for today, August 20. The results and winning numbers of Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Juwai Night Teer will be published shortly on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer participants can also find the winning numbers and the live result chart of Shillong Teer games below.

It is worth noting that Shillong Teer results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday. Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Eight Teer games are played in a day, and results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game are completed. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 19, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Scroll below to check the Teer game results and winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart for August 20.

Shillong Teer Result on August 20, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Did you know Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya? Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Results and learn about its winning numbers by visiting the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players can check winning numbers of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, and other Teer games in the live result chart displayed here. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Are Shillong Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is a local sport of the Khasi tribe. It is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. A traditional archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer provides local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while offering lottery players an opportunity to win multiple prizes. Played in Round 1 and 2, Shillong Teer games demand participants to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the speculative lottery requires local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is completed when the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target are determined to be winning numbers.

