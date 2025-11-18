Mumbai, November 17: The Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games of today, November 18, will be declared shortly on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2, from Monday to Saturday. Fun fact: Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Shillong Teer participants can visit the websites mentioned above to check the Shillong Teer result, or check the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below to find today's winning numbers.

It is worth noting that the results of Shillong Teer games are announced after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played throughout the day at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. These are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. As the name suggests, Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game involving Teer (arrows) and is played in Shillong, which is a hill station in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 17, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you're taking part in the Shillong Teer game and wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer Result, then we have got you covered. The winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games will be published on online sites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Upon visiting the sites, lottery players should look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for November 18, 2025" option. Shillong Teer participants can also view the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer chart above. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 27

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Understanding Shillong Teer

An archery-based competition played in Meghalaya's Shillong, the speculative lottery demands players to choose numbers between 0 and 99. Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Notably, Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. Of all the arrows (Teer) that hit the target, only the last two digits are determined to be winning numbers. Continuing to grow in popularity, Shillong Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills. The speculative lottery game also provides an opportunity for lottery participants to win varying prizes.

